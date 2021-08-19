Millennium Management LLC Acquires 63,083 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

