Millennium Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Integer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,446 shares of company stock worth $1,322,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

