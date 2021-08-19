Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $159.07 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

