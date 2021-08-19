Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 351.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wabash National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $734.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

