Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.67 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

