Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNMD. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.30. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.33 and a 1-year high of 5.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

