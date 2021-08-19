Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Buys £180,000 in Stock

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Guy Elliott bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Shares of MMX opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.70 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.42. The firm has a market cap of £74.42 million and a PE ratio of 42.25.

About Minds and Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

