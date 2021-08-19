Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $36,000.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,029,621 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

