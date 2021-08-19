Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,091 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Centricus Acquisition were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

OTCMKTS:CENHU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

