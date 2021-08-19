Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $191,000 Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $71,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $10,358,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.21.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

