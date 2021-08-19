Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Down 8.4%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.71. 18,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 62,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

