Mirrored Twitter Price Reaches $64.19 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for $64.19 or 0.00135967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $24.31 million and $81,646.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 378,751 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

