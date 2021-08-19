Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Cap Hits $22.69 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.65 or 0.00098166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $234,043.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00141654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00149818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.45 or 0.99821937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.16 or 0.00909948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00707306 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 497,041 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.