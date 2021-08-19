Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 76,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 405.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 173.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

