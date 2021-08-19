Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

MCW traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 360,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,838. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

