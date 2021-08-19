Mizuho Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 122,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

