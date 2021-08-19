Mizuho Lowers Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.