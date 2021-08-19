Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 2,561,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

