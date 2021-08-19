Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,958 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of HUM traded up $5.89 on Thursday, reaching $414.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.61. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.