Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 23,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

