Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,928,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.59. 94,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

