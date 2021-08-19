Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 714.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $442.17. The stock had a trading volume of 576,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

