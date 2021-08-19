Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.