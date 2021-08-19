Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $960,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Movado Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $717.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

