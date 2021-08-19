Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,038,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,510,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 236,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,447. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28.

