Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 8.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 21.85% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $147,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.33. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

