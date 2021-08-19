Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.07. 329,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,498,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $81,150,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

