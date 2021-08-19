Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 949,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

