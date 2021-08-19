Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,869. Momo has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

