monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $245.07, but opened at $279.00. monday.com shares last traded at $301.87, with a volume of 4,328 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $33,539,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

