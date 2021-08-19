Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $373.92 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

