Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $373.92 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

