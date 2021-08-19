Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.55.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.54. 486,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,507. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

