Morgan Stanley Acquires 158,965 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.