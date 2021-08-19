Morgan Stanley Boosts The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $30.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of AES opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04. The AES has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07.
In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The AES by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The AES by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of The AES by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 157,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
