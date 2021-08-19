Morgan Stanley Boosts The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $30.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AES opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04. The AES has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The AES by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The AES by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of The AES by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 157,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

