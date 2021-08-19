Morgan Stanley Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.67% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 153,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $30.33 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.