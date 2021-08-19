Morgan Stanley Has $9.93 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

VRTS opened at $305.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.10. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.35 and a fifty-two week high of $316.81.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.