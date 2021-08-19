Morgan Stanley Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,061. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

