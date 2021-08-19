Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

