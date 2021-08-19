Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $76.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $67,198,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.