Morgan Stanley Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $48.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.