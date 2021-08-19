Morgan Stanley Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $13.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.