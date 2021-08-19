Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.54% of NextCure worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. NextCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

