Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,505 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,269,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,460,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Morningstar by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

