Myriad Genetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,839 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,054% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,157 shares of company stock worth $13,274,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.89. 22,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

