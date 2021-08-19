NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NanoViricides stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,995. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

