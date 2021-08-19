NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NantHealth stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,195. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NantHealth by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
