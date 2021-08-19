NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NantHealth stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,195. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NantHealth by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

