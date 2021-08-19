National Bank Financial Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$319.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

