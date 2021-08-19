National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

