National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

