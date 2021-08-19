National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
NASDAQ EYE opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
